Dalton High to celebrate Homecoming Oct. 4-8

Dalton High School celebrates Homecoming Oct. 4-8 with the theme "Once Upon a Homecoming." All Homecoming events will be held outside due to COVID-19 and are subject to change.
Various activities including class competitions will be held during the week involving hall decorations, costumes, dance contest, class cheers and float decorating.
Outdoor festivities kick off on Thursday, Oct. 7, with the pep session at Dalton High School track after the junior varsity football game. The traditional Homecoming parade through Dalton departs Dalton High School at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Vehicles for representatives and floats may be brought to the Dalton High School campus on Friday after 1 p.m.
The culmination of Homecoming week is the coronation of the Homecoming queen and her court at halftime of the Friday, Oct. 8, football game against Alexander High School.
The Dalton Education Foundation holds its annual "Paint the Town Red" tailgate party on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Creative Arts Guild from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Supporters of Dalton High School are invited to join the free event and enjoy snacks and beverages available for purchase.
The reunion classes returning to celebrate at Dalton High School this year include 1961, 1971, 1991, 2001 and 2011.
Anyone with questions about participating in the parade or needs more information about the Homecoming parade should contact Amy Gleaton at amy.gleaton@dalton.k12.ga.us.
