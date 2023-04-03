“We are ‘over-the-moon’ honored and proud and excited to be nominated and recognized,” said Wes Phinney, Dalton High School drama director.
He’s talking about the three nominations and eight honorable mentions that the DHS Players received for their February production of “The Addams Family” from the ArtsBridge Foundation’s 2023 Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Shuler Hensley Awards. “The Addams Family” is the first Dalton High musical production to participate in the Shuler Awards, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary season this year.
On March 23, the Shuler Awards nominees from among 75 participating Georgia High Schools were announced, including Dalton High’s Hayden Poe, who was nominated for a leading actor award for his role as Gomez Addams in the DHS production. Poe will perform at the awards ceremony, which is Thursday, April 20, at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta and will be broadcast on GPB television.
The orchestra for “The Addams Family” was another DHS Shuler nominee.
The student orchestra was conducted by guest artist Adam Burnette, accompanied on piano by guest artist Jonathan Pinto, coordinated by DHS band director Janna Pye and included DHS students Angie Arredondo, Jeff Avila-Sandres, Lucas Ceballos, Jeshua Fraire, Erick Garcia, Andre Goodlett, Nellie Gregg, Hope Hambrock, Salvador Herrera, Miguel Lopez, Hernan Munoz, Ally Nunez, Jazmin Nunez, Eduardo Ramirez, Ivette Raya, Bella Salaices, Maddox Sane, Xander Sane, Andrew Steed and Tony Zamora.
A third Dalton High nominee for the 2023 Shulers in the category of best supporting performer is senior Jeb Bethel, who played the role of Uncle Fester.
Among the eight Dalton High recipients of honorable mentions announced were Molly Watts for best supporting performer (for her role as Alice Beineke); Kinsley Stephens for best featured performer (for her role as Wednesday Addams); assistant directors Laura Knox and Alana Sane, and students Kira Delgado, Valerie Ledezma, Michele Liu, Maria Perez, Kaeda Recinos and Bella Salaices for best costumes; Director Phinney, DHS art teacher Mat Sane and Bethel for best scenic design; assistant director Laura Knox and student Noah Underwood for best sound; and Phinney for best direction.
“But the recognitions we are proudest of are the honorable mentions for best ensemble and best overall production,” Phinney said. “These recognitions signify that we worked together as a team — a team of students and teachers and guests artists; a team of actors, musicians, artists, crew members, orchestra members, directors and choreographers — to create the best show we possibly could. I am super excited for Hayden and Jeb and our outstanding orchestra, and I’m proud of all those that received honorable mentions, but these recognitions mean the most to me as a teacher and director.”
Several cast, crew and orchestra members are making plans to attend the awards presentation to cheer on Bethel, Poe and the “Addams Family” orchestra when the final selections are announced.
