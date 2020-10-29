Dalton High's Gregg achieves AP Scholar status as freshman

Nellie Gregg was one of more than 30 Dalton High School students to achieve AP Scholar status last year, but she managed to do so as a freshman, a rare feat.
Gregg is one of only 1,200 freshmen nationally to earn the AP Scholar designation, according to Dalton Public Schools. AP Scholar status is granted to students who receive scores of three or higher (on a scale of five) on three or more AP (Advanced Placement) exams.
Gregg took AP Biology, AP Government and Politics, and AP Microeconomics as a freshman, and each presented its own challenges.
Though AP Government and Politics was her favorite — "the content was rigorous and very interesting" — the semester course ended in December, so "I hadn't touched it since Christmas," she said. "I needed a full review" before the AP exam this spring, but, fortunately, "I'd really put the effort in to understand (everything) fully" during the class, so her review process was less draining than it could have been.
As for the other two classes, both were impacted by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as Dalton Public Schools shifted to complete virtual learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year.
"We just ran out of time" in AP Microeconomics, Gregg said. In AP Biology, "I had to learn the last two units at home, and most of the test was on" those units.
Gregg, now a sophomore, began accelerating her own learning in fifth grade, taking online math curriculum.
"I'm a very motivated student, and I learn best when I control the pace," she said. "I get my work done fast, and my strength is just that I learn quickly."
Math was a logical starting point for her enhanced academic development, because "I've always been math oriented, and it comes easy to me," she said. "I find it fun, to an extent, like solving riddles."
She took Algebra I as a seventh-grader, rather than grade eight, which "was the first step" in her rapid academic rise, and she's grateful to her Dalton Middle School math teachers, Mary Tuck (sixth grade) and Sabrina Owens (grades seven and eight), for their help and their backing, she said. While some understandably worried Gregg might be taking on too burdensome of a workload, Tuck and then Owens gave Gregg's aspirations their approval.
"I love Nellie," and she "was a delight to teach because she was always eager to learn more," Tuck said. "She impressed me in sixth grade by coming up with unique methods to solve problems, I saw much potential in her, and (I) enjoyed trying to find problems to challenge her."
Gregg "is one of the most motivated students that I have had the pleasure to teach, (so) I had no doubt that she could successfully exceed grade-level expectations," Tuck added. "She has become a legend of sorts and an inspiration to other students to achieve at higher levels of learning."
Owens called Gregg "one of the most talented and driven students I have ever had the privilege to teach."
Gregg was the first student at the middle school to take Accelerated Algebra 1/Geometry A, a ninth-grade course, in seventh grade, and she took Accelerated Geometry B/Algebra 2, a 10th-grade course, online as an eighth-grader, Owens said. Though she rarely needed assistance, she was "mature enough" to ask for it when she required help, and "she was not shy about asking for direction."
Gregg, whose parents are both teachers, has been a member of band since sixth grade, and she plays in the percussion section, which includes performing on drums, keyboard and marimba. While the pandemic has complicated performing for musicians who play some instruments, it hasn't been much of a problem for Gregg.
"I use my hands (for percussion), so I can wear a mask and play without impacting anybody else," she said. Plus, "my marimba is like five feet long, so social distancing isn't an issue."
She plans to stick with band throughout high school, as it's "a good way to get my energy out," she said. In addition, "it's fun to perform and watch pieces come together."
Gregg also took physical science and Spanish I for high school credit in middle school, and because she came into her freshman year with so many high school credits, she's able to begin the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program this year, instead of as a junior, which is typically the path.
"I really want to get that started this year so senior year I can have a more relaxed schedule to do internships (and/or) work-based learning," she said. Additionally, "when I'm going into college admissions at the end of my junior year, I'll already know if I'm an IB diploma candidate."
"What sets the IB program apart is it's internationally accepted, if I ever want to go to college outside the U.S., which isn't a bad option," she said. Furthermore, an IB diploma would give her an advantage in applying to some stateside schools, such as those in the Ivy League.
Gregg is interested in the humanities and leaning toward a liberal arts college, but "I'm 16, (so) I'm not in a rush to figure out exactly what I'm going to do for the rest of my life," she said. However, she's loading up on high-level coursework now, because "I don't want my past to limit my opportunities in the future."
It was an "honor and delight to teach Nellie, and her love of learning was an encouragement to me," Owens said. "I have no doubt that Nellie will continue to be successful in anything she endeavors to do, I am very proud of her, and I am thankful that I had a small part to play in her accomplishments."
