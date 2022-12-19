City of Dalton offices and non-emergency services are closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observation of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays.
There is no garbage or recycling collection on those days. Instead, the schedule is adjusted as follows:
• Homes that have garbage/recycling collections on Fridays will instead be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 22.
• Homes that have garbage/recycling collections on Mondays will instead be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The city of Dalton wishes you and your family a very merry Christmas and happy holiday season.
