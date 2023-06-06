"When are the next Olympics?"
Dalton Mayor David Pennington's question Monday night was offered mostly as a joke, but it did have a hint of serious foreshadowing to it as well. Eight-year-old Jordyn Davis might not quite be ready for the summer games in Tokyo next year, but she's already got some shiny medals to hold her over until it's time for her shot at Olympic gold. Last month, Davis became the first state champion in the history of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's track program with three individual state championships.
Pennington and the City Council honored Davis' achievements with the presentation of a certificate of recognition. Pennington read the resolution honoring Davis and presented the certificate to Davis who was joined by her parents, Haliyma Jones and Andre Davis. Dalton's track champion was then applauded with a standing ovation from everyone in the council chambers for the meeting.
Davis didn't shy away from the microphone when offered the opportunity to make a speech in response, though she did keep it brief.
"Thank you, everybody," she said with a smile, almost as quickly as she can run.
The resolution presented by the mayor and council reads:
"Whereas, participation in organized athletics helps build character and teaches a wholesome sense of good sportsmanship among our youth; and
"Whereas, to really excel in any one sport, a young person must demonstrate, in addition to a great deal of natural ability, an outstanding spirit of dedication, enthusiasm and hard work; and
"Whereas, Jordyn Davis competed in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association State Track Meet in Augusta recently and recorded a 'hat trick' — winning the state championship in each of the three events she entered in her age 8-and-under division. She brought home top honors in the 100-meter run, the 200-meter run and the running long jump events; and
"Whereas, Jordyn Davis is the first state champion in the history of the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department.
"Now, therefore be it resolved, I, David Pennington, mayor of the city of Dalton, Georgia, along with the City Council, hereby recognize Miss Jordyn Davis for her outstanding achievement of becoming a state champion."
