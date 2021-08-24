Dalton Housing Authority meets Thursday

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 24, 2021 @ 5:09 pm
Dalton, Georgia
From Staff Reports
The Housing Authority of the City of Dalton Board of Commissioners meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. by Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting, call Amber at (706) 278-6622 for the link.
Elizabeth (Betty) McCormick, age 85, entered into the nearer presence of our Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA; 706-529-5371.
