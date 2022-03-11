Founded in 1951, the Dalton Housing Authority continues to provide housing for low-income and elderly residents of the city.
On Thursday, Housing Authority board Chairman George Woodward and Executive Director David McKone spoke to members of the Dalton Finance Committee about the work the Housing Authority is doing and some of the challenges it faces. The Finance Committee is composed of the City Council members.
The Housing Authority is not owned or operated by the city. The City Council appoints the members of the Housing Authority board but the board is otherwise independent of the city.
The Housing Authority does not receive any federal, state or local funds for its daily operations, which are funded solely by rents. But during the last five years the city has provided $834,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the Housing Authority for renovations.
CDBG is a U.S. Housing and Urban Development program targeted at urban areas with low incomes and high poverty that funds anti-poverty efforts, infrastructure construction and programs to reduce blight.
"We house over 1,200 people in more than 400 units," said McKone. "We fill a vital role in the city's housing market by providing affordable housing for low-income renters."
McKone said the CDBG funds provided by the city have helped the Housing Authority install central heating and air conditioning (HVAC) in more than 200 units.
"We now have 64% of our units with air conditioning," said McKone.
McKone said each year 100 to 120 units turn over. He said when a tenant leaves the unit is completely refurbished and any damage is repaired. He said the Housing Authority spends about $850,000 a year on maintenance, repairs and landscaping.
"We've got two of what we call megasites," he said. "The Beechland (Place) site has 180 units. On Vann Circle, near Roan School, we have a site with 110 units. The rest of them are smaller and scattered around town."
Each of the megasites has a community center. Both had been empty and used for storage, but the Housing Authority opened both back up a few years ago.
"Rock Bridge Community Church operates the Vann center," he said. "They provide preschool classes, parenting classes, things like that. We operate the Beechland center and have a food pantry, preschool classes. The community uses it as a meeting place and for events."
The Housing Authority built 615 units between 1951 and 1984, the last year units were built. In the early part of the 21st century the authority tore down several dilapidated units off Underwood Street. It sold 25 other units that were also in bad shape behind what is now the Mack Gaston Community Center to the city, which tore them down to build a soccer field.
McKone said the age of its housing stock is a major concern.
City Council members asked about the authority's relationship with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Housing Authority ended its relationship with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2006. McKone said that gave the Housing Authority more freedom and more flexibility in its operations, but it also made the organization ineligible for direct federal funding.
He said the Housing Authority board had looked at working with private developers who could receive tax credits for building low-income housing several years ago. He said at that time they found they did not meet the eligibility requirements but could look to see if things have changed.
