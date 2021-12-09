Dalton Interact collecting blankets for the homeless

With cooler weather settling in for the winter, Dalton Interact is holding a blanket drive for the homeless, operation Share the Warmth.
The blanket drive concludes Friday, Dec. 17, and while students at both Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy have already been collecting blankets, the community is invited to participate as well, said Anna La, a junior International Baccalaureate student at Dalton High and a member of Dalton Interact, a school club whose members seek community improvement through service projects, who has spearheaded several such projects.
New blanket donations can be dropped off at Dalton High's front office or on the home sidelines at Catamounts' basketball games this Friday and/or Tuesday.
"We're stopping right before Christmas break" so those in need can have the blankets as Christmas presents, La said. "It's really important to try to keep warm as it's getting colder."
"We have (ways) to stay warm," from clothing to indoor heat, but not everyone enjoys those luxuries, she added. And homelessness increased during the past couple of years as many individuals lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's critical to remember during this season of "thanks, giving and sharing (that) many people don't have the same experience we have" for holidays, said Doug Shults, a Work Based Learning coordinator for Dalton Public Schools and an adviser for Dalton Interact. "We actually had that discussion at our (family) Thanksgiving meal."
"Homelessness comes in all shapes, sizes and forms, and it can look so different," Shults said. Even students can be considered homeless, and "you don't necessarily have to be living in your car to be homeless."
Share the Warmth is off to "an even better start than I thought," La said. "We put it on social media, we talked to Rotary about it, and I've talked to a lot of my friends, who told other people, (so) word gets out."
The blanket drive "is a really good opportunity for kids to give back to their community, and in this case, giving back also means helping others give back," Shults added. Only two weeks into the project, "we already have nearly 60 blankets."
Dalton Interact is the high school version of Rotary International, as the focus is on community service for both. Anyone interested in helping with this or another Dalton Interact service project can learn more online at https://daltoninteract.wixsite.com/website.
"Service over self" is the motto, and "we're trying to do things with a purpose," Shults said. In this case, "we're trying to help some people who need it."
"You don't have to do something really complicated to help out," La said. "It can be as simple as keeping as many people as possible warm this winter."
Dalton Interact plans to deliver collected blankets to City of Refuge Dalton, which provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals, Dec. 17, Shults said. "We thought they'd have an appropriate way of" distributing blankets to those who need them.
Many of those "we serve struggle to have enough to meet their basic needs, so some do not have a warm place to sleep or a way to stay warm," said Van Smith, director of operations for City of Refuge Dalton. "Blankets are a great blessing and practical way to help, whether it is someone who is homeless, who has shelter but no heat or a bed to sleep in, or who struggles to pay their utility bills."
"The added warmth of a blanket meets a basic need and provides comfort against the harshness of winter," Smith said. "Each donation makes a difference and directly impacts those living in our community who need a hand-up to overcome their crisis, become stable, and thrive in life."
"During this changing season each year, we work to provide blankets, coats, gloves and earmuffs/hats, and in the past, we have had heaters donated which we can share with those whom we serve that need help during this time of year," Smith said. "We are a bridge between opportunity and need, connecting people, resources, support and services."
City of Refuge Dalton is partnering with Chick-fil-A in the Walnut Square Mall for Brownies for Blankets, as that restaurant will donate 10% toward the purchase of blankets for every brownie or brownie tray purchased through this Sunday, he said.
"City of Refuge Dalton is a place of opportunity, and our partnerships with community businesses, churches and organizations help to meet the needs in our own backyard with the people who call Dalton home."
Though Share the Warmth concludes Dec. 17, the members of Dalton Interact aren't done volunteering locally this holiday season, as members will serve as bell ringers at the Walmart in Bry-Mans Plaza North beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, La said.
People should "come by, see us, and donate" to the Salvation Army of Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County's Red Kettle Campaign.
