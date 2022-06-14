Despite being new to Dalton Public Schools, Georgia and the United States, Dalton Junior High School German teacher Lisa Koengeter has made her class so captivating for students they'll do just about anything to avoid missing it, said her principal, Missie McKinney.
"Them being happy and looking forward to class, that's good," said Koengeter. She also surveyed her eighth-graders, and all but one said they wanted to continue German as ninth-graders, which is "really exciting."
Several students even made a habit of dropping by Koengeter's room throughout the day just to say hello, which "tells me she's done a good job building relationships, (and) that's very important," said McKinney. "She puts in the time to see them outside of class, too — she's gone to their sports events, (for example) — and that means a whole lot to them."
"We don't have sports attached to schools in Germany, and all of this school spirit, we don't have, but it's fun to feel part of something bigger," said Koengeter, who teaches German to grades eight and nine at the junior high. "I've always made connections with my kids — I consider that a strong suit of mine — but these kids didn't know me at all" when the year began.
Since then, however, "we've had a lot of good conversations, and they just come up to you and hug you," which happens much less frequently in German schools, said Koengeter, who just completed her eighth year overall as a teacher. "It's really nice."
Globetrotter
Koengeter joined the school for the 2021-22 year directly from Germany, where she taught both English history and German. This is only the latest international foray for Koengeter, as she's also lived in Ireland, New Zealand and England.
Throughout her life, Koengeter has felt compelled to leave her native land for a period, then return, recharged and refreshed, she said.
"I have a love for traveling, and I'm glad I can do it."
"I was only 20 when I went to Ireland, and there are some similarities you can feel" to the rest of Europe, but New Zealand was "a completely different world, with snow-capped peaks and then the ocean," she said. Though the girls boarding school at which she taught was "strict," including a stern dress code for students and staff, New Zealand's people are "relaxed, laid-back and fun."
England "was nice, but not the place for me," although she met several people she's remained friends with, and a few now live in the United States, including one Dutch pal who "married an American (and settled) about an hour away (from Dalton)" in Tennessee, she said. She'd also visited the U.S. several times, and was disenchanted by the lack of "progress" at her school for grades 5-10 in Germany.
Technology and culture
"I had a chalkboard and an overhead projector," she said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, German schools began to upgrade technology "because they needed to," but it was still arduous to "get funding for technology for kids, and they need those (tech) skills" to work in the modern world.
She appreciates the access to technology in Dalton Public Schools, even using Zoom to connect her classes here with her former school's students, she said.
"I have a lot more tools in my toolbox, (so) there's more I can do."
She was eager to "challenge myself" personally and professionally, so she decided to look for teaching positions in America, she said.
Koengeter and the school system matched through Checkpoint Charlie, a program through which Dalton Public Schools can access a list of hand-selected, qualified teachers willing to move to America.
Bringing native Germans to Dalton to teach the language is a "win-win," as not only are these educators obviously gifted linguistically, but they understand that country's culture better than a non-native ever could, and teaching students about the culture is a pivotal piece of German education, said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "It's been very successful."
"To teach a language, you've got to teach the culture as well as the language," Koengeter said. "Otherwise, it's just stereotyping."
That's why she's spent so much time in English-speaking countries, bringing that knowledge back to her German students, and why she's a good fit to teach German to American students at the junior high, she said. "They're so engaged when I talk about my time in" those countries and show them photos.
The fact that Koengeter is from Germany "increased her credibility with kids right off the bat, and she upped her 'street cred' a whole lot by engaging them," McKinney said. "They're intrigued by her being from" Germany.
She's brought examples of German cuisine to school, including her favorite dish, which is "like a German mac-and-cheese — we use real cheese, and I've figured out how to make it here" — and is setting up a pen-pal program between her Dalton Junior High students and her school in Germany, she said. "Why learn a language if you don't use it?"
"They can learn it, then communicate with it," she said. "It's mutually beneficial for both schools."
The real Germany
Koengeter has been able to separate fact from fiction regarding Germany and Germans.
"Never in my life have I worn lederhosen, and neither have any of my friends," Koengeter said with a laugh. "All Germans don't have blonde hair and blue eyes, and we're not all 'bad guys,'" as depicted in some Hollywood movies.
Students are "getting a true assessment of Germany" from Koengeter, and "that's important," McKinney said. Though Koengeter faced "a lot of hurdles" this year, including "the technology learning curve, she's doing a great job."
Koengeter's parents knew early she was destined for education, and "I knew I wanted to do something with kids," she said. "I feel most at home with grade seven and upward."
Koengeter was raised and taught in the state of Baden-Württemberg, although she emphasizes being from Württemberg, as the two historically were separate kingdoms until combining as Baden-Württemberg in the 20th century. While there are elements of her native land she misses, including the food, she hopes to remain in the U.S.
"Everybody is nice and friendly," she said. "I have my favorite coffee place and food spot, and I now know my way around Dalton."
"I feel lighter and more at ease here for some reason," she added. "Even my friends say I sound more relaxed."
McKinney "got good people here — I needed good people, because we're opening a new school — and (Koengeter) has brought a lot academically, but she's also just been a pleasure," McKinney said. "I'll keep her as long as I can."
