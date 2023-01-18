After years of rumors, discussion and negotiations, Olive Garden is coming to Dalton.
A sign on the fence around the site at 1520 W. Walnut Ave., where the O'Charley's Restaurant & Bar once stood, says an Olive Garden is "coming soon." Local officials confirmed they have permitted the project.
"It's full speed ahead," said Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell.
Olive Garden is a national chain of casual dining restaurants specializing in Italian-American cuisine.
Olive Garden and the property's owner, developer Naren Patel, did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Wednesday morning. Both sides confirmed last year they were in negotiations about the site.
In November, a Chipotle Mexican Grill spokeswoman spoke of plans to open a Dalton restaurant on the site immediately to the east of the planned Olive Garden next spring. That property is also owned by Patel.
“We are planning to open a Chipotle in Dalton in the spring,” said Sally Evans, an external communications specialist with Chipotle, at the time. “The restaurant will feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane in addition to a dining room and front line (where people order). On average, each location has 25 jobs.”
Chipotle is a national chain of fast casual restaurants serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other foods. Its website (chipotle.com) says it has a commitment to serving locally grown organic produce and meat from animals raised to the highest welfare standards.
In addition, the Chick-fil-A at 1517 W. Walnut Ave. is currently undergoing a complete rebuild, meaning there will be three restaurant construction projects going on in the same block of Walnut Avenue at the same time.
