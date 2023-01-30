The Dalton Lions held its annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway/Steak Dinner at the Dalton Fairgrounds in November. There were more than 375 attendees.
Donna Ivester and Iva Planzer split the grand prize of $10,000 and the runner-up prize of $1,000, so each took home a check for $5,500. Also, Anne Groves, Ron Harris, David Redwine and Elaine Robinson won $250 each. Other door prizes/gift cards were awarded throughout the drawing. Everyone enjoyed steaks cooked and served by the Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Dalton.
The Dalton Lions Club expresses its sincere appreciation to the people of Dalton and Whitfield County who bought a ticket and participated in the giveaway. The club uses the proceeds from the Cash Giveaway for a number of charitable projects, including buying eyeglasses for underprivileged school children and indigent adults in Dalton and Whitfield County. The Dalton Lions Club provides more than 300 pairs of eyeglasses for people in Dalton and Whitfield County each year.
“The Dalton Lions Club is extremely indebted to our supporters and will continue to always look for ways to show our sincere gratitude,” said club President Lee Oliver. “To everyone who purchased a ticket to our Cash Giveaway or any one of our fundraising projects, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our heart.”
“It would be virtually impossible for the Dalton Lions Club to be able to supplement or contribute to the many organizations we support without the untiring efforts of the people of Dalton and Whitfield County and the generous support of businesses like Outback restaurant,” club Secretary Diana Madero said. “It is simply priceless to watch a child see the blackboard at school for the first time or provide a hearing aid to a senior adult who hasn’t heard his or her grandchild call their name.”
“Also, we want thank the Dalton High JROTC cadets,” President Oliver continued. “Without them we would not be able to host this event. They are invaluable setting up and tearing down as well as assisting during the giveaway.”
If you would like more information regarding the Dalton Lions Club or their activities, contact Lee Oliver at leeoliver@kinardrealty.com or any Lions member.
