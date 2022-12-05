Dalton Lions Club

The Dalton Lions Club presented a donation to the Dalton High School JROTC at the group's annual $10,000 giveaway on Nov. 19. Front row, from left, are Mark Talley, Wendy Conner, Elleen Edge, Parth Karande, Anna Denbleyker, Marie Erwin, Iva Planzer and Diana Madero. Back row, Harrison Sparks, Sergio Diaz, Destiny Hernandez, Lee Oliver, Scarlette Hernandez, Ed Shiver, Fred Denbleyker, Heriberto Marquez and Al Hernandez.

 Contributed photo

