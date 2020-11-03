The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many problems with businesses, organizations and people in general. Dalton Lions Club is no exception. Because of this terrible virus and its restrictions, Dalton Lions Cub will not be able to hold its annual $10,000 giveaway this year.
"It is so disheartening to have to cancel this event and our annual steak dinner," Club President Marie Erwin. "The $10,000 giveaway is our main fundraising event of the year. The club uses the proceeds from the giveaway to purchase eyeglasses for school children and indigent adults in Dalton and Whitfield County."
The club also assists in paying for hearing aids through the Georgia Lions Lighthouse in Decatur. Vice President Fred Denbleyer noted, "Our benevolence fund will be directly affected by this unfortunate turn of events. Regrettably, we will need to address our financial situation in a way unfamiliar to our normal standards."
Dalton Lions Club has been existence since 1937, and over the years has given back to the community hundredfold. This past summer, the Dalton Lions Club, along with the Dalton Noon Lions Club, distributed over 6,500 food boxes to residents of Dalton and Whitfield County. Each 20-pound box contained various vegetables and fruit: potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, apples, etc.
"It was a pleasure to be able to give these boxes of fruits and vegetables to our brothers and sisters in our community," said Erwin. "The Dalton Lions Club will have a tent set up at the Dalton Green during the Christmas parade, which is sponsored by the Dalton Noon Lions Club on Thursday, Dec. 3. Hot dogs, coffee, hot chocolate, water and funnel cakes are some of the items that will be for sale. Stop by and check out the menu."
Dalton Lions Club appreciates your support and any donation which will help to continue servicing the community. If you would like to help, please mail a check to Dalton Lions Club, P.O. Box 934, Dalton, GA 30722.
