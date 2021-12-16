The Dalton Lions Club held its annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway/Steak Dinner at the Dalton Fairgrounds on Nov. 23. There were more than 350 attendees.
Larry Langford and Stoney Ponders split the grand prize of $10,000 and the runner-up prize of $1,000, so each took home a check for $5,500. Also, William Blackman, Debbie Headrick, Iva Planzer and Ed Shiver won $250 each, for a total of $12,000 awarded for the evening. Other door prizes/gift cards were awarded throughout the drawing. Everyone enjoyed steaks cooked and served by the Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Dalton.
The Dalton Lions Club expresses its sincere appreciation to the people of Dalton and Whitfield County who bought a ticket and participated in the giveaway. The club uses the proceeds from the event for a number of charitable projects, including buying eyeglasses for underprivileged school children and indigent adults in Dalton and Whitfield County. The Dalton Lions Club provides more than 300 pairs of eyeglasses for people in Dalton and Whitfield County each year.
"The Dalton Lions Club is extremely indebted to our supporters and will continue to always look for ways to show our sincere gratitude," event chairman Lee Oliver said. "To everyone who purchased a ticket to our Cash Giveaway or any one of our fundraising projects, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our heart."
"It would be virtually impossible for the Dalton Lions Club to be able to supplement or contribute to the many organizations we support without the untiring efforts of the people of Dalton and Whitfield County and the generous support of businesses like Outback restaurant," club President Marie Erwin said. "It is simply priceless to watch a child see the blackboard at school for the first time or provide a hearing aid to a senior adult who hasn't heard his or her grandchild call their name."
“Also, we want thank the Dalton High JROTC cadets,” Erwin continued, “without them we would not be able to host this event. They are invaluable setting up and tearing down as well as assisting during the giveaway.”
