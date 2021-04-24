Dalton Lions Club members receive Bingham award

The Lighthouse was the dream of a blind man, Atlanta Lions Club member Tom Bingham. In 1949, the Atlanta Lions Club led by Bingham, along with Moultrie and Albany Lions, each contributed $1,000, and the Lighthouse was born.
Since then, Lions Clubs have served as the cornerstone of the organization and maintain a vital role in the growth and reach of our mission: to create a better Georgia by bringing individuals into a world of sight and sound. Together we continue to set the standard for service and equal access vision and hearing care for Georgians in need.
In the last year, the Lighthouse has served more people than ever before, providing vision and hearing care to over 7,000 people of all ages.
With the help of our collaborative network of partners throughout the state, we are committed to meet a growing need for comprehensive vision and hearing care throughout the state.
There are nearly 2 million uninsured people in Georgia. We are committed to filling the gaps that still exist for underinsured Georgians by providing access to low-cost vision and hearing services.
The Georgia Lions Lighthouse works with a statewide network to provide vision screenings, eye exams, eyeglasses, eye surgeries and hearing aids to over 7,000 Georgia residents each year.
The Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation provides vision and hearing services through education, detection, prevention and treatment.
Through collaborative partnerships, we enable greater independence and increased quality of life for Georgians in financial need.
The Tom Bingham Award was created to honor the many men and women that are involved in being a Lion and contributing to making a difference in their community and throughout Georgia.
The Dalton Lions Club lives by our motto - "We serve."
