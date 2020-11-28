Dalton Lions Club to host food booth during Christmas Parade on Thursday

During the Downtown Dalton Christmas Parade on Thursday, the Dalton Lions Club will host a food booth at Dalton Green on the corner of Waugh Street and Thornton Avenue.
The public is invited to stop by and enjoy fellowship and goodies.
The menu will consist of coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water, soft drinks, corn dogs and funnel cakes.
All proceeds received from the booth will go towards the purchase of eyeglasses for school children and indigent adults in Dalton and Whitfield County.
"Our club pays for eye exams and eyeglasses for approximately 200 people annually in Dalton and Whitfield County," said Marie Erwin, president of the Dalton Lions Club. "The money we receive from our fundraising events stays right here in our area. Since we were not able to host our annual $10,000 giveaway/steak dinner this year, this is one way we hope to raise money for this needy cause."
The Dalton Lions Club also assists in providing hearing aids for the elderly in Dalton and the surrounding area. This is handled through the Georgia Lions Lighthouse in Decatur. Vice President Fred Denbleyker noted, "Our club also supports local charitable organizations with yearly donations. We do our best to give back to our community in every way possible."
"The Dalton Lions Club is always thankful for the support of the people in the area," said Treasurer Mark Talley. "We could not support the many organizations we support without the generous backing of people and businesses here in our community."
Talley said he hopes everyone that will be attending the parade will make plans to stop by the food booth for refreshments and to say hello.
