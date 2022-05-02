Dalton Little Theatre announces the 2022 scholarship recipients.
Charlotte Edwards received the J. Forest Ovbey Scholarship, Emily Hunt won the Jimmy Nations Scholarship and Arianna Jackson achieved the Keith McDearis Musical Theatre Scholarship.
Dalton Little Theatre scholarship opportunities are open annually to high school seniors at area public high schools.
The J. Forrest Ovbey Scholarship is given in memory of the 1998 Southeast Whitfield High School graduate who was active in both school and DLT productions throughout his four years of high school. Recipient Edwards has performed in plays at Northwest Whitfield High School, continuing her theatre interest from Westside Middle. She was a Governor’s Honors finalist in theatre and a member of the Region All-Star Cast of "Antigone." She is the daughter of Heidi and William Edwards.
The Jimmy Nations Scholarship is given in memory of longtime educator, DLT actor and fine arts education supporter Dr. Jimmy Nations. Recipient Hunt has appeared in productions at Northwest Whitfield High School and Dalton Little Theatre. She sings with the Ladies’ Ensemble and plans a career in teaching. Her parents are Doug and Shelley Hunt.
The Keith McDearis Scholarship is given in memory of the longtime DLT actor, dancer, singer, musician and musical theatre director who was active in both high school and community theatrical productions throughout his lifetime. Recipient Jackson has performed in plays at Westside Middle School, Northwest Whitfield High School and DLT. The daughter of Tara and Len Jackson, Arianna won Region Best Actress and Region All-Star Cast awards.
Recipients will be recognized at the school honors day and again at the Dalton Little Theatre annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 5. Scholarships are made possible through the generous membership support and sponsorship of Dalton Little Theatre patrons and business partners.
