The Dalton Little Theatre (DLT) announces the 2023 scholarship recipients.
Jayden Richmond received the J. Forest Ovbey Scholarship. Sara Head won the Jimmy Nations Scholarship. Aiden Scibilia earned the Keith McDearis Musical Theatre Scholarship. Dalton Little Theatre scholarship opportunities are open annually to high school seniors at area public high schools.
The J. Forest Ovbey Scholarship is given in memory of the 1998 Southeast Whitfield High School graduate who was active in both school and DLT productions throughout his four years of high school. Recipient Jayden Richmond has performed in plays and musicals at Southeast Whitfield High School. He was a Governor’s Honors finalist in theater and a STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student. He is the son of Terri and Kenneth Richmond.
The Jimmy Nations Scholarship is given in memory of longtime educator, DLT actor and fine arts education supporter Jimmy Nations. Recipient Sara Head has appeared in productions at Northwest Whitfield High School. She wrote and produced two original plays. Her parents are Tracy Cowart and Wayne Head.
The Keith McDearis Scholarship is given in memory of the longtime DLT actor, dancer, singer, musician and musical theater director who was active in both high school and community theatrical productions throughout his lifetime. Recipient Aiden Scibilia has performed in plays at Dalton High School, the Dalton Little Theatre and the Artistic Civic Theatre. He is the son of Tina and Chris Scibilia.
Recipients will be recognized at their school honors days and again at the Dalton Little Theatre annual meeting on Friday, Aug. 4. Scholarships are made possible through the generous membership support and sponsorship of Dalton Little Theatre patrons and business partners.
