The Dalton Little Theatre is pleased to announce registration is now open for the Summer Firehouse Film Camp. Young people ages 13-18 are invited to explore film-making with guest experts and make their own films.
Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. Visit www.daltonlittletheatre.com and go to "tickets" to purchase your spot in the film camp. Check out the fliers for complete details on all the activities planned for the camp. The camp will be directed by DLT's Alana Sane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.