A different sort of holiday treat is coming to the Dalton Little Theatre (DLT) in December with "DLT's Twisted Shorts: The Slings and Arrows of Holiday Cheer."
Directed by Judith Beasley, who is bringing a new format to the boards at the historic firehouse, the production includes eight 10-minute shorts dealing with topics such as unrest among Santa’s elves, frustrated customers navigating fruitcake options, the nature of Hallmark Christmas movies, “changes” for Mrs. Santa Claus, beleaguered retail workers wrestling with too much gift wrapping yet to be done and George and Clarence from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" trying to determine once and for all if it is a wonderful life, just to name a few of the holiday situations. It’s like getting eight shows for the price of one. Each is guaranteed to make you forget your own holiday stress and laugh aloud.
Seventeen actors make up the production for which tickets are available now at daltonlittletheatre.com. The cast includes seasoned local performers and a few newcomers to DLT, who will endure these "slings and arrows of holiday cheer." All the playwrights are acknowledged and awarded writers. The plays are amazing in that each tells us a delightful story in only 10 minutes.
Get your tickets now for a laughter-filled holiday treat.
Performance dates are Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
