A few choice words during a TV appearance led to the greatest literary feud in modern history. During her appearance on "The Dick Cavett Show," novelist Mary McCarthy said of fellow writer Lillian Hellman, “Every word (she) writes is a lie, including 'and' and 'the'!" In response, Hellman filed a $2.2 million libel lawsuit against McCarthy.
By all accounts, the pair should have been great allies, but 30 years before the lawsuit their feud began after a confrontation at a poetry seminar. Sadly, the women spent their lives battling each other in court, one briefly skirting financial ruin and the other dying before the lawsuit could be resolved.
"Hellman v. McCarthy" by Brian Richard Mori, a fictionalized account of these events, is the next play on the Dalton Little Theatre stage. The play will run Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee on Jan. 22 begins at 2 p.m. The play, directed by Doug May, features Kitty Reel as Lillian Hellman and Judith Beasley as Mary McCarthy. Tickets are now available at www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
Come see sparks fly as the two grandes dames duel both in and out of courtrooms for four years, 135 days.
