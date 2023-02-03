The Dalton Little Theatre announces a Valentine special production for one weekend only, Feb. 10-12, on stage at the historic Firehouse Theatre.
A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” will be performed as Readers’ Theatre by three wonderfully talented couples: Karen Keith and Steve Farrow, 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10; Jeri Dunn and Richard Bryan, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11; and the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12, will feature Jennifer and Wes Phinney.
The story of a lifetime of friendship, both love and heartache, is told through the letters written between Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. These two share more than 50 years of their relationship and life experiences in this classic.
Often performed as a poignant celebration of Valentine’s Day, “Love Letters” is an audience favorite. Gurney’s beautifully written account of the spark, attraction, euphoria and heartbreak experienced by these fictional lifelong friends is their unique story, but always finds resonance with those who have ever fallen in or out of love.
Come see these talented couples take you on a journey from childhood through 50 years of life for Melissa and Andy. Bring your sweetheart or spend a great evening out with friends. You just might remember an old love or appreciate the one you have even more while you spend an evening (or afternoon) in the audience at the Dalton Little Theatre.
Tickets now available online at www.daltonlittletheatre.com. Please note the date of each of the three couple’s performances:
• Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. — Karen Keith and Steve Farrow.
• Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. — Jeri Dunn and Richard Bryan.
• Sunday, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. — Jennifer and Wes Phinney.
