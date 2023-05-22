You are invited to go on a quest for the Holy Grail — on stage next at the Dalton Little Theatre is the rousing musical "Spamalot."
The show is based on the 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and offers a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend.
Playwright Eric Idle’s version of the story follows King Arthur, Sir Bedevere, Sir Robin, Sir Lancelot and Sir Galahad on their legendary quest. But it is a decidedly different take with hilarious shenanigans. You will find the humor suitable for late teen and adult patrons.
You do not want to miss this show, featuring a large cast of talented locals, opening Friday, June 2.
Evening shows are at 7 on June 2, 3, 9 and 10. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. The box office opens 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets now on sale at www.daltonlittletheatre.com.
Directed by Alana Sane, Monty Python’s "Spamalot" is produced in cooperation with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.