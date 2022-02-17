City of Dalton officials are moving forward with plans they hope can revitalize Market Street and ease traffic on West Walnut Avenue.
Phase one of the plan will convert Market Street to a "streetscape" style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking, decorative benches and lighting, and move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
City Administrator Andrew Parker told members of the city Finance Committee last week that work is moving forward. The Finance Committee is composed of the City Council members.
"We are working very diligently on this," Parker said. "We've identified 18 properties where we need right-of-way or easement. We have mailed out letters to request the process of acquiring that right-of-way, and hopefully getting some donations. We have located an appraiser in case an appraiser needs to be used. We had a difficult time. We had three different GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) appraisers turn us down because of the complexity of the work, the size of the work. But we have located someone."
The second phase will be a road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, which council members say should reduce congestion on West Walnut Avenue and increase access to the stores and restaurants on Market Street.
Council members last year approved a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood of Atlanta to design the road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road. Parker said that design work is still underway.
In December, council members put into place a 90-day moratorium on new rezonings, land development activities, variances, building permits, occupancy permits, land disturbance permits, new alcoholic beverages licenses and other development activities in the area around Market Street. The moratorium will expire March 28.
Officials said that was needed because the city is also developing design and facade standards for the area. The moratorium will make sure there is no new development that might conflict with those plans.
The moratorium does contain a trigger mechanism that allows property owners to ask for an exemption.
Parker told the City Council members there may be property owners who will want to ask for an exemption before the moratorium expires. Council members authorized Parker to make decisions on whether to grant exemptions and to allow property owners to appeal to the council if they are unhappy with the decision.
In December 2020 council members voted to create a tax allocation district (TAD) in that area that will provide tax incentives for developers to build or renovate property in the area.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs. The council has also created TADs in the area around the Dalton Mall, one covering the downtown business district and another in the Hammond Creek area.
