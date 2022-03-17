Citing the difficulties of filling some positions and a desire to keep experienced workers, Dalton officials are considering allowing retirees to come back and work part time for the city without having their pension benefits halted.
Human Resources Director Greg Batts told members of the city Finance Committee that under the city’s current pension plan rules if retirees come back to work for the city their pension benefits have to be suspended until they leave city employ again.
“That’s what we had to do for Benny Dunn,” said Batts.
Dunn, the city’s former Public Works Department director, was brought back as interim director in August 2021 after then-director Andrew Parker was named city administrator. Dunn worked until January 2022, when the council named Chad Townsend director.
Batts said Dunn’s pension benefits were frozen during that period.
“Why was that rule put into place?” asked City Council member Steve Farrow.
“We don’t know for sure,” said Batts. “But we believe it was to reduce the appearance of double dipping, that someone is collecting a paycheck and a pension.”
But Batts said that during a meeting with other department heads there was a consensus that changing that rule and allowing some retirees to come back part time without losing their pension benefits could help the city fill positions and keep the knowledge those employees have acquired over the years.
Batts said that employees might not necessarily come back to the departments they worked for.
“A firefighter might want to come back and work for public works if there’s a position there that he could fill,” Batts said.
“What’s the downside?” asked Mayor David Pennington.
“That’s what we were trying to figure out,” said Batts. “We couldn’t think of any.”
Batts asked for and received permission to ask City Attorney Terry Miller to draft a resolution to make the change that would go on the City Council’s agenda at a future meeting.
He said the number of hours retirees could work each week would be capped, likely at 16 hours. But officials said they don’t anticipate capping the number of retirees who come back to work.
The city currently has about 385 full-time employees and another 200 or so part-time employees.
“Really, we’re experiencing the same difficulties with filling positions that everyone else in the country seems to be having,” said city Communications Director Bruce Frazier. “There’s obviously been a lot of media coverage about changes in the work force and the difficulty of getting employees on board, and we’ve certainly experienced some of that, too. The toughest jobs to hire for are still police officers and firefighters, but that’s not a new thing, it’s been that way for a long time. Being able to bring back some of our retired employees isn’t necessarily a response to issues with hiring people, though, it’s more about giving people who have a lot of institutional memory and experience a chance to come back to work if there’s something they’re interested in doing.”
The Finance Committee is composed of the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.