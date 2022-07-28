During a recent meeting of the Dalton Finance Committee, City Administrator Andrew Parker updated City Council members on several projects. The Finance Committee is composed of the council members.
“I have a good update on the (Heritage Point Park) soccer complex,” he said.
The city is using about $7.075 million of its share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by Whitfield County voters to build two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. The SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
“Everything is positive,” Parker said. “Everything is on schedule. The site work is 85% complete. All of the state-of-the-art lighting has been installed. The concession and restroom building is basically done. On the east end of the campus, the parking lot is starting to take shape. This project is tracking well for a Sept. 2 completion date.”
The city also plans to build an aquatics center next to the Dalton Convention Center.
“We are still working to get the surveyors scheduled,” Parker said. “It’s a pretty involved survey. We expect to begin in mid-August and complete it in late August.”
The $23 million aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy. The city will keep the outdoor pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, which is in the James Brown Park.
The aquatics center is expected to include spectator seating for about 900 as well as a separate seating area with approximately 500 seats for swimmers. City Council members have said the aquatics center will host swimming competitions for local schools as well as swimming classes and recreational swimming. Officials also hope it will host regional USA Swimming events.
Plans call for the competition pool to have a Myrtha stainless steel pool liner, which is said to create a very “fast pool.”
“Our updated schedule calls for us to begin site work in the first quarter of 2023,” Parker said. “We expect to complete construction in August 2024.”
He said the city has released a request for proposal for a construction manager for the renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center and the deadline to receive proposals is in mid-August.
The $4.1 million renovation will be funded from the 2020 SPLOST. Plans call for a complete renovation of the 1986 portion of the building, which includes all of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs.
The rec center was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963, the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space. In 1986 the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans also call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
Parker said due to inflation the budget for the project will likely rise. But he said other SPLOST projects are coming in under budget and “hopefully the city can move some of those savings” over to the rec center project.
“We hope to start site work in February or March of 2023 and complete the project by January 2024,” he said.
Parker said he expects appraisers to have appraisals of parcels that the city needs right-of-way easements for on Market Street for the first phase of plans to revitalize that area.
Phase one of the plans will convert Market Street to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking and decorative benches and lighting, and move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
“Typically, we get the appraisal,” he said. “We offer that fair market value to the owner. That starts a 30-day clock where they can make a counteroffer. We hope some of the property owners will donate (property easements) to us because this will improve the rest of their property.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.