The Dalton Mall announces the launch of its search for Dalton’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop. Open to businesses of all types, the search will grant one lucky winner a pop-up space in the Dalton Mall this holiday season.
The search is a partnership with the American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. The winner will be chosen by the Dalton Mall.
“We are excited to be hosting the search for Dalton’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for the first time. There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the Dalton area, and this is a unique opportunity for someone to pilot a storefront during the busiest time of the year. We are thrilled to be able to support someone with a passion for growing their business,” said Lindsey Mueller, director of the American Dream Project. “Whether you are a new business, or an existing business looking to expand or try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional.”
The winner will be awarded a retail space in the mall for 12 weeks during the holiday season as well as a cash prize to be used toward the design and build-out of their dream pop-up space. Rent will be covered by the Dalton Mall. For more details about the space and to apply, applicants can visit https://www.dreambighere.com/dalton.
The application deadline is May 7. The winner will be selected by the Dalton Mall and announced this summer. The new pop-up shop will be open from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
About the American Dream Project
The American Dream Project connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. Run by Hull Property Group, a retail real estate company, the project finds prime retail and restaurant spaces across America to help make the dream of operating your own store a reality. For a full list of projects and more information, visit www.dreambighere.com.
