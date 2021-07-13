A Dalton man was arrested after a stabbing attack this morning that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shaquae Robinson, 27, was arrested by the Dalton Police Department a short time after the attack.
The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of 522 B Straight St. in Dalton. Initial information indicates the victim had been allowing Robinson, who is homeless, to stay in her home but was in the process of throwing him out.
Witnesses say the victim blocked the door with her body and told Robinson that he was not allowed back inside. At that point, Robinson stabbed the victim in her neck. He then fled from the scene on foot. Dalton officers were able to locate him a short time later and arrested him.
The victim was taken to Hamilton Medical Center and then taken to another hospital by helicopter for treatment. There is no information about the victim’s condition at this time.
This incident is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.