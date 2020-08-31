Dalton man charged in Murray County with enticing a child for indecent purposes

A Dalton man has been charged with felony enticing a child for indecent purposes by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office after a woman said he sent "obscene messages" to her daughter.
Dustin Corey Stanley, 33, of 400 N. Thornton Ave.-2, was charged Thursday. Stanley was still in the Murray County jail Monday afternoon.
According to a sheriff's office incident report, a deputy met with the woman and the daughter on July 5. The report said the woman said "that her daughter had showed her screen shots of messages from Dustin Stanley from Snapchat."
