Dalton man charged with child molestation

A Dalton man faces several criminal charges, including child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, after the Dalton Police Department said he had been behind a local business "engaging in sexual activity."
Luis Angel Dela-Pena, 20, of 401 Lesley Drive, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sodomy, loitering/prowling, no operating brake lights or signal devices, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and headlights and other lights violation. Dela-Pena was still in the Whitfield County jail Monday afternoon.
According to a statement from the police department, on Thursday at around 12:45 a.m. officers patrolling the East Morris Street area saw a vehicle exit from behind a closed business.
"When officers attempted to get behind the vehicle, they initially observed driving behavior that would lead them to believe the vehicle was attempting to elude them," the statement said.
Officers stopped the vehicle and found Dela-Pena, who was driving, and a passenger, who was a juvenile.
"Further investigation revealed that the driver and juvenile passenger had been behind the business engaging in sexual activity," the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.