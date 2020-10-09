Dalton man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide

A Dalton man has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign for a 2019 wreck that claimed the life of another Dalton man.
Jeffrey Michael Streiff, 68, of 606 Vernon Ave., turned himself in at the Whitfield County jail on Tuesday on a warrant taken by the Georgia State Patrol, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
Robert “Bobby” Bridges, 38, a father of four, was on his way to his second job around 10:41 a.m. on May 19, 2019, on a motorcycle on Reed Road when a car pulled in front of him. Bridges died at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. According to the crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Bridges was riding a 2010 Honda Sabre south on Reed Road approaching the intersection with Poplar Springs Road when the motorcycle collided with a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by Streiff.
The narrative from the report said the Versa “failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and attempted to cross Reed Road.” The motorcycle "struck" the front left side of the Versa with its front tire.
The report listed Streiff as a “suspect at fault,” and the incident was turned over to the State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
Bridges was a mechanic for 14 years and was working a separate job, a family member said.
"He wasn't a big churchgoer, but he was the most Christian-like man I have known," sister Heather Hardy said shortly after the wreck. "There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for others. He would give you the shirt off his back, literally. He made time for everyone and everything.
"He is the kind of person the world needs more of and not less of, and the world is a lesser place because he is gone."
