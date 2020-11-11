Dalton man charged with murdering his uncle in 'unprovoked' attack

A Dalton man has been charged with murder after killing his uncle during an "unprovoked" attack Wednesday morning, according to Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood.
Sean Eugene Goode, 32, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is currently in the Whitfield County Jail with no bond.
According to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, Goode attacked Rickey Lamar Pullen by placing him in a chokehold at 2785 Deep Springs Road. Goode was still actively choking Pullen when a deputy arrived on scene. Based on a eyewitness at the scene, "the attack was unprovoked and for no apparent reason," according to the sheriff's office. Pullen, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Goode lived next door to Pullen at 2783 Deep Springs Road. Goode had stayed the night at Pullen's home Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.