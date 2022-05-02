A Dalton man was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor crimes following a two-vehicle wreck April 21 that sent three people to the hospital, one reportedly with a broken pelvis.
Angel Padilla, 18, of 927 Rachel St., was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving without insurance, passing in no-passing zones, reckless driving and an instruction permit only (Class C) violation. According to a Whitfield County jail report, Padilla posted bond and was released on Saturday.
According to a Dalton Police Department incident report, a supervisor was notified of a crash on Mitchell Street near Avenue C. The supervisor had an officer respond to the scene who "was able to mark the evidence on the roadway and take photographs of the crash scene."
The supervisor went to Hamilton Medical Center and spoke to one of the drivers. She said she was going to watch her grandson's lacrosse game.
The report said she told the officer she was traveling on Mitchell Street and missed her turn on Civic Drive. When she realized she had missed her turn she made a left turn into a parking lot to turn around. She said as she began to make the turn a vehicle "collided" with her vehicle.
She "stated that she did not remember anything else after the crash until she came to and learned that her husband and mother were in an ambulance," the report said.
The report said the supervisor said that while he was at Hamilton Medical Center he learned the "mother (rear passenger) was being transferred to Erlanger medical center (in Chattanooga) due to the severity of her injuries."
He spoke to a passenger in the vehicle who said the other vehicle "collided with the rear of theirs."
Five days later, the report said, the supervisor again spoke to the driver who was injured, who said she still did not remember anything about the crash. She "advised me at this time that she had several broken ribs and a broken clavicle and had stayed overnight in the hospital." She said her mother had suffered "a broken pelvis and they were trying to locate a rehabilitation facility for her to be placed in once released from the hospital."
The report said when the supervisor spoke to Padilla he said as he was going down the hill on Mitchell Street "his steering locked and he panicked. Angel stated that he does not remember anything after this. I then asked Angel why he was traveling in the opposite lane going down the hill and he stated that this was due to his steering being locked up. ... I then asked Angel about the vehicle not having a tag, and he stated that he had recently bought the vehicle and had not gotten a tag or insurance for the vehicle."
The report said the supervisor spoke to a witness who was leaving the area of Compassion House on Chester Hill Street. She said the vehicle driven by Padilla "zoomed right out toward Mitchell Street and turned left."
The witness told the supervisor she turned right onto Mitchell Street and "noticed in her rear-view mirror" the vehicle driven by Padilla "was driving east in the opposite lane of travel down the hill on Mitchell Street." She said the vehicle "appeared to be showing off while driving."
According to the report, a second witness said "she was on Mitchell Street going to an event on Civic Drive. (The witness) stated that she was about to turn left from Mitchell Street onto Civic Drive and heard a vehicle near her."
She saw the vehicle driven by Padilla "passing her on the opposite side of the road." She said that vehicle "shot right past her and never slowed down." She said when she looked back, the vehicle "was still traveling in the left-hand lane" and "never traveled back into the correct lane (right-hand lane) prior to colliding with" the other vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.