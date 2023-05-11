On Thursday a Whitfield County jury found Gabriel Mekel Adams of Dalton guilty of the murder of Kenneth Townsend, an attempted murder of another, an aggravated assault of Townsend and possession of a firearm during those crimes.
The jury found him not guilty of a felony murder and a separate aggravated assault. Sentencing is set for May 23.
Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris presided, and the trial began on Monday.
Scott Helton, the acting district attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties), represented the state. Steve Blevins and Thomas Carter of the Public Defender’s Office represented Adams. Detective Jason Robinson of the Dalton Police Department led the investigation of the case, supported by Detective Brian Shirley with the crime scene investigation, several other detectives and officers from the Dalton Police Department, Detective Adam Williams of the Chattanooga Police Department and officers with the United States Marshals Service.
Danielle Kean, director of the Victim Witness Assistance Program of the District Attorney’s Office, and Keli Espitia provided services for the victim’s family throughout the trial. The trial concerned the shooting death of Townsend at 801 N. Selvidge St. early in the morning of March 31, 2022.
Information from a Dalton Daily Citizen story from January is below
A 62-year-old Dalton man who died last year after being shot “would only” tell a police officer a “Black guy” shot him, and “the victim would not give any other information,” according to a Dalton Police Department incident report.
The report said a semiautomatic pistol was used in the shooting of Kenneth Ray Townsend at 801 Selvidge St.-apartment 7 on March 31, 2022.
A man who identified himself as Townsend’s brother called 911 and told a responding police officer he found his brother lying on the floor and bleeding. The officer said in his report that Townsend was shirtless. Another officer found several shell casings in the floor. The first officer found a bullet wound in Townsend’s left arm and another bullet hole in Townsend’s “left stomach area.”
The officer asked Townsend “who had done this to him.”
“The subject would only say that a ‘Black guy’ had shot him,” the report said. “The victim would not give any other information.”
Several shell casings were also found outside in front of the apartment.
Two officers visited several houses in the neighborhood. Residents at six residences “did not see or hear anything.” One had “cameras outside but they do not work.” No one was at home at another.
Townsend was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died shortly after. Initial information provided to investigators indicated the shooter was a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect had fled before officers arrived.
Gabriel Mekel Adams, then 19, of 1247 Derby Drive, Cohutta, was charged with two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and aggravated assault (gun) by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for the shooting. He was arrested in April 2022 in Chattanooga with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Chattanooga Police Department. He waived extradition from Tennessee.
