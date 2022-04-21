When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Dalton resident Peter Putnam said he was “disturbed and infuriated” by Russia’s aggression against its smaller neighbor.
“I found myself wishing I could do more. I asked myself what could I do,” he said.
He came up with the song “We Didn’t Want Your War,” which will be released and available on all streaming platforms Friday.
“Most people can’t physically step into a crisis but everyone can use their voices,” he said. “Everyone has a platform now with social media and everyone can speak out. I wrote it from the perspective of Ukrainians because their experience, their reality, is what needs to be communicated. I hope the song can travel the world and that people can draw inspiration from the courage of the Ukrainians while simultaneously showing support for them and speaking out against (Russia President Vladimir) Putin’s war.”
Putnam, a 1995 Dalton High School graduate, said he was playing guitar one night near the end of February when he hit on a chord progression he thought was good.
“While working out this idea, images of the war in Ukraine were being shown on the news,” he said. “The television was muted, but I watched those images while I strummed the chord progression repetitively. and then these lines just came out of my mouth, ‘Fear is growing in the streets, bombs exploding, we can’t sleep, tanks are rolling into town, where’s the courage we need now?’”
During the next few days, as he watched TV, he jotted down statements from Ukrainians when they were interviewed that caught his attention.
“I believe it was the night of or the day following the State of the Union Address (by President Joe Biden) when I heard the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. say ‘This is Putin’s war. We didn’t want this war,’” he recalled. “As I started writing it down, I’m looking at the other notes and I realize here’s the title, ‘We Didn’t Want Your War.’”
He recorded a rough demo on his iPhone and emailed it to his friend, Ken Steorts, a former original member of the Christian rock band Skillet and current president of the Visible Music College in Memphis, Tennessee. The Visible Music College is a Christian music college, and Putnam is an alumnus of the school.
“I told him ‘I just wrote this song. Let me know what you think,’” Putnam recalled. “He emailed me back saying he liked it. That’s when things started moving quickly. I suggested recording it and for Ken to help me produce it.”
Putnam said he wanted to do it as quickly as possible and use it to generate funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine through downloads.
“Ken liked the idea and he immediately went looking to schedule time in a recording studio in Memphis,” Putnam said. “Five days later he texted me and asked if I could be in Memphis on March 22 to record. We would have one day to record the song.”
Steorts had gotten time at the legendary American Recording Studio, which produced more than 100 hit records in the 1960s and 1970s by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Dusty Springfield.
“American Recording Studio is where Elvis recorded the most successful studio album of his career, ‘From Elvis in Memphis,’ which solidified his status as a rock legend,” said Putnam. “It was his first studio recording after the televised ‘68 Comeback Special.’ Hits like ‘In the Ghetto’ and ‘Suspicious Minds’ were recorded there. It was really surreal to be recording there for my first time knowing the history of the place.”
He walked in the studio to find photos of people who had recorded there such as Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and the White Stripes.
“We started at 9 a.m. and went literally nonstop until 7 p.m.,” he said. “The whole process was amazing and felt effortless. It was like having to put together a puzzle but not having to look for the pieces, the parts of the song, like pieces, just fell into place. There’s a saying in the recording industry that a song isn’t finished, it’s just recorded. Well, this song was finished. I believe we all realized we were a part of something special, if not just for the moment. I’m hopeful others will feel the same thing and that the song will travel the world.”
Putnam said he figured he would sing harmony as well as lead vocal, but Steorts suggested a female vocalist from the college, Dana Vasileuskaya.
“He said, ‘We do have a student from Belarus who is a vocalist but I have never heard her sing,’” Putnam recalled. “I laughed and repeated back, ‘You’ve never heard her sing?’ He said let’s just ask her to come in and if we don’t think it works we don’t have to keep it in the mix.”
The vocals did work.
“Her high harmony backing vocal over my lead vocal really was amazing,” Putnam said. “No one could have imagined how well our voices would have paired together. It was total serendipity. I mean, what are the odds of a girl that we had never heard sing from Belarus walks into a studio in Memphis and her voice meshed together so amazingly with mine?”
A former student of the Visible Music College who is Ukrainian did the graphic artwork for the song.
“I sent her a sample image to begin with and told her I thought it would be really cool to find a Ukrainian Slavic font to intentionally give the appearance liken to what someone inside Ukraine might be drawing or marking on a protest poster,’ Putnam said. “I had this visual of the Ukrainian flag flying boldly and defiantly juxtaposed to the plumes of smoke in the background as if it was from an explosion. I also wanted to incorporate a trident which is their national symbol on the flag pole.”
The song makes mention of the colors of the flag and the trident.
“She said the people of Ukraine would recognize and connect to the visual,” Putnam said. “She said, ‘Every poster we paint is not about being artsy but is the upmost serious expression of our voices. Images of these signs will be burned into our memories forever. We’ve lost our homes, our belongings, friends, family and even pets. A lot of people only have protesting now.’”
Putnam said the plan is for a portion of the funds from downloads to go to www.mirministries.org, which is based in Ukraine and is “right now overwhelmed with trying to assist the ongoing humanitarian aid and effort that is needed. A few weeks ago they were helping evacuate Ukrainians. The founder’s daughter is a Visible Music College alumna so that’s the connection. They’re Ukrainian.”
Putnam said he hopes people will share the song on their social media.
“I would encourage people to make and hold posters saying #wedidntwantyourwar and Ukrainian flags, singing along with the chorus of the song or just chanting the phrase with the song playing in the video,” he said. “I would like to think that this can become a cry or chant for people to actively participate in one of the most important moments of our lives.”
