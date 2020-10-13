Dalton man receives 12 months probation for misdemeanor vehicular homicide

A Dalton man has been sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to stop at a stop sign, both misdemeanors, for a 2019 wreck that claimed the life of another Dalton man, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Jeffrey Michael Streiff, 68, will also have to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs, surcharges and probation fees, perform 20 hours of community service and complete a defensive driving course at his own expense as part of a plea deal, according to Poston.
Poston said members of the family of the victim, Robert "Bobby" Bridges, 38, were present in the courtroom, and his widow read a victim impact statement. Poston said Streiff also spoke and apologized to the family and admitted his fault by failing to look both ways before attempting to cross Reed Road.
Bridges, a father of four, was on his way to his second job around 10:41 a.m. on May 19, 2019, on a motorcycle on Reed Road when a car pulled in front of him. Bridges died at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. According to the crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Bridges was riding a 2010 Honda Sabre south on Reed Road approaching the intersection with Poplar Springs Road when the motorcycle collided with a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by Streiff.
The narrative from the report said the Versa “failed to yield ... and attempted to cross Reed Road.” The motorcycle "struck" the front left side of the Versa with its front tire.
