Dalton man says voters should think carefully before choosing primary ballot

Georgians were supposed to have voted in the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries on March 24. But the state postponed the election, citing the danger to both voters and poll workers from the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The presidential primaries have been combined with the May 19 general primaries, and one Dalton man says the way the two have been combined might confuse voters and rob some of them of the opportunity to vote in local elections.
"The decision of Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary races cures a lot of my concerns with the upcoming local primary," said Ben Laughter, whose wife Lynn is running for reelection as Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman as a Republican against Republican Jevin Jensen. "All I would want to do is make certain that, when people fill out the application for an absentee ballot, those people know that, if they check the box asking for a Democratic or independent ballot, they will not be able to vote in what is, effectively, the local elections."
Under Georgia law, residents may vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary but not both.
When the presidential primaries were moved to the same date as the two general primaries, they were combined.
“If these were conducted as separate primaries, as they were originally scheduled, you could vote in the Democratic presidential primary and in the Republican general primary,” said Ben Laughter. “But the way this has been set up, you can't do that now.”
Laughter filed complaints with the Georgia secretary of state as well as with the general counsel of the State Election Board. He also filed a complaint with the Georgia ACLU, asking it to try to take action. He said Sanders' decision makes those complaints moot. But he said there are four contested races locally on the Republican ballot where a Democrat did not qualify, and he hopes voters realize that means the Republican primary will effectively choose the next person to fill those offices and people who choose a Democratic ballot won't be able to vote in those races.
Those races are the commission chairman race; Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 4 (Republican incumbent Greg Jones and Republican Dan Lewallen); Whitfield County clerk of Superior Court (Republicans Babs Bailey and April Plott): and state senator, District 54 (Republican incumbent Chuck Payne and Republican Dan McEntire).
There are no contested races in Whitfield County in the Democratic primary.
