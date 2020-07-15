A Dalton man has been sentenced to 10 years with two in prison and the rest on probation after pleading guilty to felony criminal attempt to commit child molestation in Whitfield County Superior Court, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Jatta Kekuta, then 20 and a student in college, was arrested in February 2016 as part of Operation Watchful Guardians, a multi-agency undercover investigation coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Dalton Police Department, the Chattanooga Police Department and members of both the Georgia and Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces. The Georgia task force, created by the U.S. Department of Justice and managed by the GBI, is made up of members from the GBI and more than 220 affiliated law enforcement agencies and prosecutorial bodies in Georgia.
Thirty-five people were arrested as part of that effort, 12 in Whitfield County.
Kekuta must also pay a $2,000 fine and abide by certain conditions.
Kekuta was tried in June 2018 for bail jumping after he was given a bond on the child molestation charge and did not show for court. He was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison. He was brought back from prison to plead guilty to the child molestation charge. The two years in prison is concurrent with the three years he is already serving.
According to a 2016 press release from the GBI, the original investigation focused on the “demand” side of child sex trafficking, those who communicate online with children and travel to meet them to have sex, and those willing to purchase sex with a minor.
“Online child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex. The children these predators target are both boys and girls,” the press release said.
A GBI official said all of the men expected to meet a child to have sex and most of the men believed they were coming to meet a 14-year-old.
