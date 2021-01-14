Dalton man sentenced to prison for role in fatal hit and run

A Dalton man charged in connection with a hit and run in Whitfield County in November 2019 that left a Calhoun man dead pleaded guilty to felony leaving the scene and tampering with evidence, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Nathan Joe Call was sentenced to eight years, with 15 months in prison and the rest on probation. He will be given credit for the just over 12 months he has spent in jail, according to Poston.
According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, Call was a passenger in a vehicle that struck and killed Emory Ware.
Eric Shane Moore, of Chatsworth, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2019, and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; failure to report an accident resulting in injury, death or property damage; driving while license is suspended or revoked; tampering with evidence; and giving false name/address/date of birth to a law officer.
Moore pleaded guilty in September to felony leaving the scene and tampering with evidence and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years probation.
According to the incident report, on Nov. 10, a trooper was sent to the intersection of the Dalton bypass and Maddox Chapel Road on a report of a pedestrian being struck at about 1:20 a.m. The trooper determined the crash involved a single vehicle that left the scene, a Buick sedan with the chrome grille left at the scene. It was traveling north on the bypass.
The report said that on Nov. 13, the state patrol "located the suspected vehicle and driver in Murray County."
The report said Moore "confessed to being the driver and fleeing the scene. It was discovered that Mr. Moore was also accompanied by a passenger, who was identified as Mr. Nathan Call. A check for Mr. Moore's driver's license indicated that he had a suspended driver's license. The vehicle was a green Buick Century with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle matched the injuries to Mr. Ware and the evidence left at the scene. The driver had attempted to fix some of the damage on the vehicle."
Last year, a Whitfield County grand jury indicted Moore for two counts of felony hit and run, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor tampering with evidence and driving while license suspended.
The grand jury indicted Call for two counts of felony hit and run, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.
Poston said April Horn, of Tunnel Hill, who was indicted for the same incident for two counts of felony hit and run, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor tampering with evidence, pleaded guilty in November to felony leaving the scene and tampering with evidence and was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.