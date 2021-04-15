Dalton man who died from Dug Gap Road wreck identified

A Dalton man who died from a wreck on Dug Gap Road near Dug Gap Elementary Thursday afternoon has been identified as Magdiel Davila, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates.
According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, Davila, 38, was driving a Toyota Scion north on Dug Gap Road. He crossed the center lane and his vehicle struck a single-unit commercial truck in the left side with its left front end. Davila "was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of injuries sustained," said the public information officer.
The crash report is not complete.
One person was taken by Life Force helicopter to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga, according to a Whitfield County 911 dispatcher, and another was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center.
Both the public information officer and the coroner said they had no further information on the people taken to hospitals.
Spokesmen for both hospitals said they could not provide information without the names of the patient.
