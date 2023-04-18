Masonic Lodge 238, at 600 S. Hamilton St., was once a vital part of Dalton’s Black business district. But it has been unoccupied for some 25 years, and now it appears to be on track to be demolished.
On Monday, the City Council voted 4-0 to accept a donation of the property. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie. In return, the city will demolish the building.
In a letter to the city, the Masons said they do not have the funds to repair the building or tear it down.
“We have an active (building) code case on the lodge,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “We’ve received reports of bricks actually falling off the building onto the sidewalk. The roof is actually collapsing into the second floor. This is a dangerous building as our code defines it.”
Parker said the Masons had tried to raise money to repair the 108-year-old building but had been unsuccessful.
The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. Parker said being on the National Register does not preclude a building from being torn down, especially if it is as dilapidated as the lodge building is.
The two-story building is at the corner of Hamilton and Emery streets, across the road from the Emery Street Center, an African American heritage and multicultural center. The Emery Street Center was formerly Emery Street School, which served Black students in Dalton from 1937-68 before Dalton public schools were integrated in 1968.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation placed the lodge on its Places in Peril list in 2019 and warned that stabilization of the building was urgent.
The trust wrote that “Masonic Lodge No. 238 stands at what was once a thriving commercial intersection at the heart of Dalton’s African American community. Featuring distinctive details, the lodge, built in 1915, offered commercial space on the ground floor while the second floor served as the Masonic meeting hall for African American members. The lodge formed a vital part of the fabric of a small but vibrant community that included a doctor’s office, a beauty shop, a funeral parlor and school.”
The City Council had a plaque placed on the front of the building that reads “The 600 block of McCamy Street, now South Hamilton Street, was the center of Black business from the 1900s to the 1950s and is therefore dedicated to those Black pioneers on this 19th day of October 1987.”
As part of the agreement to accept the property, city officials agreed to place a monument on the site noting the history of the property.
The council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve an $8,402 task order for Croy Engineering of Marietta to proceed with design of runway and taxiway pavement and electrical rehabilitation at the Dalton Municipal Airport. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $160,848. The local share will be $8,042.40. The rest will be covered by federal and state grants.
• Approve a one-year, $4,092 contract with Emcor Services of Smyrna for maintenance of the heating and air conditioning of the old post office building on Hamilton Street. That building is now the home of the Carpet and Rug Institute and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.