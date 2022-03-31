Five years after stepping down as mayor of Dalton to run for governor, David Pennington was again elected mayor in 2019 and is now in his third year of his third term.
Pennington is the managing director of Advanced Insurance Strategies and is a third-generation, local independent insurance agent. He has a bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Georgia.
The Dalton Daily Citizen recently spoke with Pennington about the condition of the city and his plans.
DDC: The City Council recently removed its mask mandate for city buildings, citing the declining number of COVID-19 patients in Hamilton Medical Center. Are y’all continuing to monitor those numbers? and if they go back up, could the council reimpose a mask mandate?
Pennington: I hope the numbers don’t go back up, but if they do, yeah, we would look at bringing back a mask mandate.
Let’s face it, COVID is here to stay. It’s going to be another virus we have to deal with. I think, from what I’ve read, it’s going to be more like the flu. The vaccine seems to be pretty effective. If you look at the numbers, almost everyone in the ICU (intensive care unit) is unvaccinated. That said, I imagine COVID will go up again, the question is how much.
DDC: Last year the City Council cut the property tax rate almost 9%. You’ve cut taxes every year you have been mayor. Will you be able to cut taxes this year?
Pennington: I don’t think we’ll be able to do it this year. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of significant projects going on. In my mind, it’s always better to give that money back to the taxpayers if you don’t have a better use for it, and last year we were able to put that tax cut into the budget.
DDC: Speaking of the budget, how does that look? Did you end 2021 with revenues and spending in line with projections?
Pennington: (Chief Financial Officer) Cindy Jackson is a marvel. It looks like the numbers were just where we wanted them to be. One thing that helped us is that sales tax collections have been off the charts. We’ve got all of these big box retailers — Home Depot, Lowe’s, all the Walmarts — and that makes a big difference.
Our sales tax revenue will grow even more if we can get this Market Street/Walnut Avenue project off the ground.
(City officials are looking at new design standards to improve the appearance of part of Walnut Avenue and Market Street and an access road to connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, to increase access to Market Street and reduce traffic on West Walnut Avenue. One phase of the plan will convert Market Street to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking, decorative benches and lighting, and move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.)
DDC: As you’ve noted, the city has a number of major projects underway, Market Street, a new aquatics center with a competition-size pool, renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center, why is the city taking on so much at once?
Pennington: People who know me know that I am extremely frugal, but these are extremely important projects that will change the whole atmosphere of Dalton.
DDC: But are you biting off more than you can chew?
Pennington: If i thought we were, I wouldn’t be doing it. As I said, Cindy is a wonderful budget person. She has the numbers all laid out. (City Administrator Andrew Parker) has a strong background in project management and construction management. He’s off the charts, even better than we thought he would be.
(Parker was named city administrator in July. Parker had been with the city Public Works Department since 2010 and had been director since 2019.)
DDC: How are you doing with keeping city streets resurfaced and maintained?
Pennington: I think we are doing well. You drive around our streets and you don’t see many issues. Our Public Works Department is doing a great job. They have them on a rotation. But if something comes up, a street deteriorates faster than expected, they’ll get on it and repave it.
DDC: The city will receive $8.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan money. You’ve gotten half and will get the other half this year. The City Council said it will spend that money on public safety and on some of those major projects you mentioned earlier. How much of that $8.9 million has either been spent or committed? Do you have any funds that haven’t been committed yet?
Pennington: I don’t think we have any left. It’s all been spent or committed.
DDC: Other than working on those major projects, what are your major goals for the next year?
Pennington: We’ve got to clean this city up. We haven’t done a good job of that. We are going to focus on that.
DDC: How so? Are you going to add code enforcement officers? Increase penalties for violations?
Pennington: Stay tuned. We are going to say something really soon.
