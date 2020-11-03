On Election Day, Dalton Middle School conducted a mock election where students could vote for president of the United States, but the simulation was less about who they voted for than understanding why voting is such a privilege.
"It's no secret this election" between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden "has been divisive, and it's at times like this we need to go back and remember why we do this, what we're in it for," said Tom Lee, who teaches eighth-grade social studies. "It's helpful to be reminded that the process" is a blessing, even if one's chosen candidate doesn't win.
After all, there are "many countries where you can only vote for one candidate, and you can be in danger for" dissenting, said eighth-grader Julia Pinacho. "We don't have to live in fear of that."
In addition, citizens in some nations have been disenfranchised, but in America, "people get to be heard because of our awesome democracy," Lee said. "Is democracy worth fighting for? It is."
Lee hoped to "elevate the conversation a bit" Tuesday with various events, including having teacher Alma Fraire — who became a U.S. citizen at the end of October — explain the importance of democracy to her, he said. "This is all about why people like her value our democracy."
"I'm now able to use my voice and my vote to make a difference," said Fraire, an ESOL (English as a Second Language) teacher at Dalton Middle School. "Now, I have a say."
"We don't have these conversations enough, about the privilege of voting, and it's worth having that conversation," Lee said. "My hope is these students go home tonight and remember that, regardless" of the election results.
Now, because she's a citizen, Fraire "can have a hand in the election and how things will be changed," said eighth-grader Carter Greeson. Her experience is "a beacon of hope for other (immigrants) who come here for a fresh start, an education," and expanded opportunities for themselves and their families.
Pinacho hopes the future of American democracy is one where "everyone has a voice, and we have a government everyone can believe in," he said. Also, "we need to be able to disagree civilly, without fighting."
The middle school didn't stop with only a popular vote by students Tuesday. Instead, they also added a version of the Electoral College, Lee said. The middle school has nine "teams," three in each grade, and each team was given a certain number of electoral votes.
And the full results weren't available Tuesday, which perhaps made their mock election even more "authentic" to this year's Biden-Trump race, Lee said with a chuckle.
"They're voting pretty much right up until the end of the day, so we'll have the results later this week, which is kind of like the (actual) election, as many people think it'll be at least a couple of days until we know" the final decision, he said.
The mock election is "a good experience to have, because you can feel what it's like to vote and change what is now," Greeson said.
Voters should always remember politicians represent them, and if they fail to do so, they shouldn't be governing. After all, in the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote that "governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed," Greeson said. Politicians need "consent of the governed to make laws."
