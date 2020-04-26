Dalton Middle School students dive deep into podcasts

Dalton Middle School students in Amanda Triplett's journalism program have created podcasts this year, and not even the closing of school buildings due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is stopping them from completing their work.
When schools throughout Georgia shut down on campus learning because of COVID-19 in mid-March, "all the kids still wanted to finish their projects," said Triplett. "They are invested."
Georgia Grace Brackett, a seventh-grader, is dedicated to completing her podcast "because it’s something really cool to do, and we’ve worked very hard on it," she said. "I would love to do more podcasts in the future."
Tasneem Issa, a seventh-grader who examined stereotypes about Muslims for her podcast, wants her classmates, teachers and the public to hear other points of view, and she hopes to turn her effort into a series about her topic.
"I wanted to educate people on Islam and some of the struggles that Muslims go through," she said. Society is riddled with misconceptions — some promulgated by media outlets — about Muslims, and it's both "false and stereotypical to group them all together."
Ellis Stephens also wants to smash stereotypes with his podcast on toxic masculinity.
"I am not your typical ideal of a teenage boy, (because) I don’t play sports or video games but would rather act, dance, sing or watch theater, (and) I wanted to know how others my age felt about how they are seen by others, too," said the seventh-grader. "I feel like I have an important and strong message that needs to be heard by guys or girls (who) may feel like they don’t belong due to what their parents or others think is the 'norm' in society."
Listening to younger voices
After attending a multimedia immersion conference at Syracuse University last year — "the most amazing conference I'd ever been to" — Triplett realized the value of podcasts, especially for middle school students, she said. "Middle school is such a quirky time, (and) kids feel weird about being on camera, but podcasts can be a voice for those who wouldn't share their stories otherwise."
"They just want to be heard and have their voices validated," she said. "It's my purpose as a teacher to help them tell their stories."
Lauren Migaki, a senior producer on NPR's education desk, said, "I think one of the biggest mistakes we make as a society is not listening to younger voices."
"Podcasting in the classroom is a way to put students in the driver’s seat of their learning," Migaki said. "They get an opportunity to dig deep on a topic and then educate their peers about it."
Roughly 75 students, working individually or as small teams, are crafting podcasts of 3-12 minutes, and topics range from the solemn and emotional (having a parent deported, being judged by the color of one's skin, growing up without a father in their lives), to light and funny (Crocs, pet peeves and "Star Wars" theories).
Issa was "very dedicated" to her podcast.
"Islam is like any other religion or group; there are the good and the bad," Issa said. "Every religion has extremists, but that doesn’t give other people the right to place extreme views on the whole group or religion."
Reading Plus and Edgenuity, two computer learning programs utilized at the middle school, were the focus for Brackett and her partner, because "we knew there would be many positive and negative things people would have to say about them," she said. "Many people have mixed feelings about these programs, so we thought this topic would be a good one to explore."
Hearing other points of view
Students had to research their topics and interview at least three people, Triplett said. Furthermore, before they even started their podcasts, they had to listen to at least 10 podcasts of others to pick up tips.
Stephens has "loved" hearing stories from others during interviews, as well as their experiences — "whether they differ or are the same as my own" — then "finding a way to share them in my podcast that is real," he said. From listening to other podcasts, he's "learned that podcasts can be fun and informative about things that I may not have been originally interested in."
Because "society is so visually-focused, our attention (spans) have suffered, and kids struggle to listen," Triplett said. "They lack auditory stamina, but podcasts are a way to build that skill, that muscle."
Writing scripts was also a learning experience, she said. Ultimately, Triplett and her students settled on a middle ground between delivering every word exactly as written and completely extemporaneous.
Stephens "started with an idea and never felt that a script should be written so that the response and the overall podcast felt more real and true to the way we speak and react in real life," he said. While this was his first-ever podcast, it's "definitely not my last podcast."
Brackett's podcast also avoided strict scripting.
"We knew what we were going to say because we knew our own feelings about the programs we use at school," she said. "We didn’t really need a script, but instead just needed questions for those we interviewed on the topic."
Collaboration
The collaboration inherent in podcasting is also beneficial to students, Migaki said. "I know at NPR we have huge teams of hosts, reporters, editors, producers and sometimes composers all working on this product."
"It’s a naturally collaborative medium," she added. "This is a way to give students a meaningful chance to get to collaborate with each other."
For Brackett, "the toughest thing has been getting everyone in our group to stick to the plan, (as) one partner may just want to get it finished, while the other partner or two are actually trying to make it something unique and profound," she said. On the other hand, "the most enjoyable thing has been being with my friends and interviewing people and listening to their opinions and how they feel."
Even though schools being shuttered has made this project more difficult — "supporting them online is not the same as being with them" — Triplett still expects to receive 35 to 40 completed podcasts, she said. She'll then put them all in a shared Google folder so students can listen to them and post comments.
"I like to see how other people are doing with their podcasts and what their (podcasts are) about," Brackett said. "They were all very good podcasts."
The best of the podcasts will be submitted to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge.
Community support
Triplett's efforts to create a podcast network from scratch received a critical boost from a $3,000 grant from Shaw Industries, which allowed her to purchase much-needed equipment.
"We're so happy Shaw supported us," Triplett said. "From the beginning, they wanted to do this."
Curtis W. Callaway, communications director for Shaw Industries, said, "Telling stories is part of our business, which is why we saw value in investing in the podcast studio at Dalton Middle School."
"Storytelling is a valuable pursuit," Callaway added. "Great stories are integral to our business every day."
Triplett was a podcasting neophyte prior to embarking on this project, so "I've been learning with the kids, and that's a beautiful process," she said. "Too often, teachers feel they always have to know it all."
"I think a lot of times when we think about learning, we’re picturing a teacher standing in front of a classroom, but what we know is that learning actually happens best when students are able to get excited about a topic and engage with it," Migaki said. "Frankly, we’d all be better off if we handed students microphones more often."
Triplett and her students stumbled through multiple programs before they alighted upon Audacity, a free and open-source digital audio editor and recording application software that "sounds amazing," she said. The middle school's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) purchased numerous microphones for students that allowed them to do interviews "in the field."
Among the benefits of podcasting is that "it can be done cheaply," and many podcasts draw sponsors, Triplett said. "It can be lucrative, but at the very least, it's cathartic."
A new outlet
Stephens plans to continue podcasting and blogging, he said. "Both are great ways to express yourself and open up discussions with others on topics you may not talk about with your friends."
Though this first year of podcasting has been interrupted by the virus that closed schools, "most of these kids I'll have again next year, and I hope they train the younger kids," Triplett said. "Ultimately, I want the program to be led by kids, and it's great to find new ways of empowering our students."
With podcasts, students create work that can be shared widely, Migaki said. "It’s not just a poster board displayed at school or a five-page paper; it’s something that they can share and interact with outside the walls of their school."
And podcasts "can work in any class," Triplett said. "I can't believe I've taught 15 years and I didn't know about podcasts before."
Issa "actually thought podcasts were for old people, but I was completely wrong," she said. "Podcasts are actually pretty fun and share many interesting stories."
Brackett echoed those sentiments.
"Before this project, I did not have any experience with anything related to podcasting," she said. "This was my first one, and it was so fun."
Any teacher interested in establishing podcasts with his or her students is welcome to reach out to Triplett at amanda.triplett@dalton.K12.ga.us, as is any member of the community interested in sharing their story via podcast.
"It's a dream of mine to help people in the community tell their stories" through podcasting with the help of local students, she said. "Podcasts build a lot of necessary skills at once."
