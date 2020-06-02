Dalton Middle School teacher Ginny Johnson has "taken the road less traveled" — in many ways — and she believes that's benefited not only her, but her students.
"I'm loud, I'm energetic, and I don't conform easily, but I know I'm making a difference in the lives of my kids, and my kids are the reason I'm there," said Johnson, who received the Golden Apple Award for outstanding teaching from WDEF 12 News Now Chattanooga this spring. "They are my life and my loves."
Johnson, a language arts teacher, is less concerned with minutiae than big ideas.
"They can read upside down on their heads if they want, as long as they're reading," she said. In addition, "everyone is allowed a bad day in my classroom, but you don't have the right to take it out on others."
The Golden Apple Award she received in March "was a total surprise," and, because she was nominated by a student, Cayla Greenwade, it was "even more validating" than an award from her peers, she said. And as news of her award spread, other current and former students reached out to Johnson, which has been "rewarding."
Though Johnson's mother, Nina, has devoted her life to education — including two decades teaching in Dalton Public Schools, where she was once named Teacher of the Year for the system and served as the system's first literacy coach — and Johnson spent plenty of time in her mother's classrooms over the years, her initial career path was journalism, followed by an extended stint in the restaurant business.
Johnson still "loves learning and investigating," and her mother suggested teaching might be her "calling," so she went back to school at Dalton State College, she said. "I'm a lifelong learner."
Johnson "was a student who took advantage of every opportunity that came along while she was in our program to grow as a teacher," said Sharon Hixon, dean of Dalton State College's School of Education. "She was always willing to try new teaching techniques because she wanted to find ways to ensure success for all the children in her classroom."
In addition to patterning her instruction after Dalton State's professors, Johnson strives "daily" to be more like her mother, she said. "I don't give answers at all; I want you to find your knowledge, and my mom taught that way."
"I don't believe in lecturing and giving notes," she added. Instead, she prompts her students to make their own discoveries.
Even though she teaches reading and writing, Johnson refuses to confine herself. She once had her students conduct a science fair, which included reading scholarly research, then writing lab reports, and another endeavor had them painting the tiles in her room with "anything literacy related."
Because she went back to college in her 30s for a career change, Johnson also valued her education more than some others might, she believes. "You savor it every day."
Johnson began her teaching career at a pair of inner-city elementary schools in Chattanooga, where she learned the value of connecting not only with students, but parents.
"I called parents early, in the first couple weeks of school, so if I had to call later about something bad, I already had a relationship with them," she said. "I loved every minute of it."
Relationships are paramount, which is why Johnson devotes most of the first couple of weeks each year in her classes doing team-building tasks, games and tests, she said. "I get to know them immediately, they get to know more about me, and it becomes a very comfortable environment."
She buttresses that comfortable environment with everything from food — "food gets a teenager everywhere"— to class mascots (from frogs to guinea pigs), she said with a smile. In addition, "we make Christmas cookies in class" annually.
Following her time in Chattanooga, Johnson crossed the state line to Georgia and was a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher, but Dalton was always in her mind, especially considering how highly her mother rated her experience, she said. "She loved it here."
Johnson "loves science, and she loves literacy," Hixon said. "The passion she has for these subjects shines through all that she does."
She jumped on an opportunity to work in Dalton, and after three years at Dalton Middle School, Johnson has realized "I should have been here the whole time," she said. Middle school students "get my sarcasm more" than do elementary children, and "I love helping them develop as individuals."
"Middle school is the first time they are making decisions," she said. Until then, "moms and dads are making choices for them."
Added responsibility also offers the possibility of more peril, and "the hardest part (of being a teacher) is when you see them making wrong choices," she said. "You see the path they're heading down, and whatever you try, they can't get out of it."
However, there are plenty of tales of students who turn around their lives thanks to interventions from concerned mentors like Johnson, she said. "Those are the stories that make me happy."
"To see that 'light bulb moment,' whether academically, emotionally or socially, is a beautiful thing," she said. "That is the reward."
