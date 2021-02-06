As impressive as it was for Dalton Middle School student Ellis Stephens to earn finalist honors in the National Public Radio Student Podcasting Challenge, the achievement was all the more improbable considering Stephens accidentally erased his podcast at a time when he was nearly finished with it.
"It was a roller coaster," said his journalism teacher, Amanda Triplett. "We had it almost finished, and he erased it."
"I still don't know what happened," Stephens said. When he realized the damage, "I had a complete breakdown."
Stephens "was so upset, and we were all holding our breath," Triplett said. "He just went into the podcast room and said, 'I just need a minute.'"
However, inadvertently destroying the podcast on toxic masculinity actually turned out to "be a good thing, because we got Audacity on our computers at that time, and that made it a lot easier," Stephens said. Audacity, a free and open-source digital audio editor and recording application software, "made it a breeze," so his erased attempt functioned more as "a rough draft before the final draft."
He also learned a crucial lesson about podcasting through that experience.
"Be prepared for anything," he said. "Anything can happen, but it might be better for you."
Triplett led her journalism students into the burgeoning world of podcasts last spring for the first time, and the mountain was made even higher to climb for all involved as the COVID-19 pandemic forced Dalton Middle School into complete distance learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year, which meant students had to complete their podcasts mostly on their own.
"This is the first time we've done anything like this, so it was shocking, in a wonderful way," to have a student earn finalist honors, Triplett said. "I would have been ecstatic to get honorable mention," top 200, for one of the podcasts.
Stephens, now an eighth-grader, made the 2020 NPR Top 10 in the Student Podcasting Challenge out of more than 2,000 submitted podcasts. He aimed to smash stereotypes with his podcast on toxic masculinity, a cultural more that emphasizes aggressive, dominant actions by men and traditional manly roles.
"I thought '2,000 people, there's no way,'" Stephens said with a laugh. "I was shocked."
Doing the podcast provided a confidence boost for Stephens, he said. "It's very hard to step in front of a camera and start talking," but recording your voice while using plenty of audio from other sources in the form of interviews is less daunting.
Stephens conducted a wide range of interviews for his podcast, including a gay student, a classmate with a father who "pushed his body to the limit to be masculine," a physical education teacher and Triplett, who discussed her father's reticence regarding some of the softer elements of her son's personality, Stephens said. "Toxic masculinity is bad in many ways."
"It's very hard for kids who want to be different," he said. "It's a pressure zone."
Though Triplett and her students often discuss the pressures on middle school girls, boys also feel stress, although it's not highlighted as often, she said. "It's a hard topic for people to talk about."
Among the keys to Stephens' successful podcast were his subject, his title, his opening and his theatrical background, Triplett said. "The topic itself is great, and it gets you right at the front."
The middle of his podcast also included a brief interlude, where a student (Stephens) is told to stop whistling in the hallway by a teacher.
"He created a visual of his story," Triplett said. "A number of students were very monotone."
Stephens "is never monotone," his older sister, Emily, a senior at Coahulla Creek High School, said good-naturedly. "There's never a moment when he's monotone."
Stephens outlined his podcast, but he didn't read word-for-word from a script, he said. "It might (require) more takes, but it sounds more natural and believable."
Triplett learned during this process just as her students did.
"Learning together was good, and some teachers can be afraid to do that," she said. "We became closer as a group."
She also afforded students space to experiment.
"We wonder why kids are not invested in assignments, but it's because they're not real to them, not what they're dealing with every day," she said. "They had freedom to learn."
Triplett attended a multimedia immersion conference at Syracuse University in 2019, and that symposium led her to launch a podcasting unit.
"I'm so grateful Dalton Public Schools sent me to that conference," she said. "It's just amazing."
Stephens did his podcast alone, although students were permitted to work in groups, which many did.
"I can see why some of them preferred groups," he said. "This is overwhelming the first time."
"Hopefully others will take notice" of what can be accomplished through podcasting, said Tammy Stephens, Ellis' mother. Projects like this "are so important."
His "own worst critic," Ellis Stephens still believes he could have done more with his podcast, especially his final interview, which he could have edited more carefully.
"Don't ever just get done with it," he said. "Always finish it."
