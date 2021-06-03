Dalton modifies mask mandate for city buildings to follow latest CDC guidelines

While signs on the doors of city of Dalton buildings still say that masks are required, visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter without a mask as long as they can maintain social distance.
"We are following (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, which have changed and could change in the future," said Mayor David Pennington.
In May, the CDC said people who have been fully vaccinated can resume normal activities without a mask except where required by state or local laws or when in businesses that require them.
"The safety recommendations have been happening quickly over the last two weeks, so we will revise our signage soon," said City Administrator Jason Parker.
Pennington and Parker said that in situations where it may not be possible to maintain social distance, such as sessions of Municipal Court in City Hall, the city will continue to require that vaccinated people wear masks.
The City Council mandated masks be worn in city buildings in July 2020 to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It reiterated that mandate in November after receiving a letter signed by the CEOs of six hospitals in the region, including Hamilton Medical Center CEO Jeff Myers and the heads of Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, asking the city to mandate "masking in public places for every resident above the age of 12" to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In the two weeks preceding the council's November vote to mandate masks in city buildings, Whitfield County reported 864 new cases of COVID-19. In the two weeks ending June 1 of this year, Whitfield County reported 35 new cases of COVID-19.
Council members declined to impose a general mask mandate, noting that Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order allowing local governments to enact mask mandates allowed businesses to opt out of the requirement, meaning it couldn't be enforced on their premises if they didn't agree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.