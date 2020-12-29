Dalton Municipal Court for Jan. 6, Jan. 13 postponed

Dalton Municipal Court proceedings for Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 have been postponed. The cancelations were made out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 situation in Dalton and Whitfield County.
Rescheduled dates will be issued to those who were scheduled to appear. Anyone who needs information about his or her court date should contact the court offices at (706) 278-1913, extension 101.
Court sessions are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
