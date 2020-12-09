Dalton Municipal Court postponed until Jan. 6

All proceedings for the Dalton Municipal Court scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Wednesday, Dec. 30, have been postponed out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 situation in Whitfield County. Court sessions are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Rescheduled dates will be issued.
Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact the Municipal Court offices at (706) 278-1913, extension 101.
