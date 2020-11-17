All proceedings for Dalton Municipal Court scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in Whitfield County. Anyone who needs information about their court date should contact the Municipal Court offices at (706) 278-1913, ext. 101.
With the court already scheduled to be in recess on Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday, the next scheduled date for Municipal Court proceedings is Dec. 2. That court date is still scheduled.
